Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Lisa's Farmhouse Market

202 N Main St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$8.00
More about Lisa's Farmhouse Market
El Maguey - Salem image

 

El Maguey - Salem

28 public square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LAVA CAKE WITH ICECREAM$7.99
More about El Maguey - Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

French Fries

Chimichangas

Taco Salad

Steak Fajitas

Tamales

Chile Relleno

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Salem to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston