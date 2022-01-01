Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Chicken Tenders
Salem restaurants that serve chicken tenders
El Maguey - Salem
28 public square, Salem
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries
$6.99
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Caminos - Salem
403 South Main Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders
$6.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders
More about El Caminos - Salem
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Tacos
Enchiladas
Burritos
Cheese Fries
Fajita Salad
Steak Fajitas
Nachos
Quesadillas
More near Salem to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New Albany
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Prospect
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Crestwood
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Sellersburg
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston