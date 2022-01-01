Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve fajitas

El Maguey - Salem image

 

El Maguey - Salem

28 public square, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS
LUNCH FAJITAS STEAK$11.99
FAJITA MIXTA$17.99
More about El Maguey - Salem
El Caminos - Salem image

 

El Caminos - Salem

403 South Main Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner
Big flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, with your choice of meat and cooked with fajita veggies.
Single Tropical Fajita$18.99
Grilled marinated steak with sauteed onion and bell peppers, mushrooms & pineapple, topped with monterrey jack cheese.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of meat sauteed with fajita veggies, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese .
More about El Caminos - Salem

