Salem restaurants you'll love

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
60 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Peppermint Mocha
A double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce infused with peppermint syrup, and steamed milk.
Sweet and exhilarating, like sledding on a snow day! ❄️
|Cold Brew - 16 oz
|$5.00
Cold brewed coffee over ice
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Hot brewed coffee!
Now brewing Costa Rica Tarrazu, with tasting notes of caramel, dark chocolate, and walnut, and a hint of citrus.
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli
|$18.95
|Caprese Salad
|$13.95
|House Salad
|$11.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
|CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES
|$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
|GRILLED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Gulu-Gulu Cafe
247 Essex Street, Salem
|Popular items
|TBGT
|$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
|BARCELONA
|$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon Fillet
|$16.95
Fresh Faroe Island Salmon Fillet - Skin On. Farmed in the Atlantic Faroe Islands. "Sashimi Quality" For more info go to: http://salmon-from-the-faroe-islands.com/
*Weight may be different after packing and will reflect on the invoice.
|$12 Bucks-U-Shuck Oysters (Dozen)
|$12.00
$12 Bucks-U-Shuck "Patriot" Oysters
(12 Oysters)
|$/EA Live Lobster - "Medium" 1 & 1/4 Lbs.
|$20.50
Price Each. - Live Local Medium Lobster "Quarters" 1.25-1.45 lbs.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.75
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.95
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
A&J King Artisan Bakers
139 Boston Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Apricot Ginger Scone
|$3.40
One of the all-time bakery favorites; a traditional cream scone with ginger and dried apricots.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Cream, Butter, Sugar, Apricots (with Sulfur as a preservative), Ginger, Crystalized, Half and Half (Milk, Cream), Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ground Ginger
|Choc Chunk Cookie*
|$2.05
Chocolatey, chunklity, cookielity.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt), Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Soda, Sea Salt
|Pain au chocolat*
|$3.40
Our croissant dough stuffed with sticks of semi-sweet chocolate. Jackie's favorite!
139 Boston street curbside pick up item!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, unsweetened chocolate (cocoa butter, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla flavor, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
|Crunch Salad
|$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
|BASKET OF ROLLS (4)
|$2.00
Served with honey butter
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Mercy Tavern
148 Derby St, Salem
|Popular items
|Mercy Burger
|$17.00
|Cobb
|$15.00
|Single Patty Mercy Burger
|$11.00
Ledger
125 Washington St, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Bucket
|$25.00
3-4 boneless chicken thighs, Ledger Basket Style
|Bolognese
|$30.00
spaghetti, ragu of pork, lamb & beef, tomato, pecorino, oregano
|Popovers
|$9.00
two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Classic Turkey BLT
|$8.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Sourdough
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
HOT DOGS • GRILL
Boston Hot Dog Company
60 Washington St, Salem
|Popular items
|Ruebin Dog
|$9.25
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, caraway oil
|Chicago Dog
|$6.50
mustard, house relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, poppy seed bun
|(BYOD) The Mutt
|$5.50
build your own dog
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
|Wings
|$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
Settler
2 Lynde st, Salem
|Popular items
|All-Natural Roasted Chicken
|$28.00
gnocchi parisienne, swiss chard, local carrot
|Brandt Beef Hanger Steak
|$34.00
hanger steak, celery root, tuscan kale, bone marrow, sauce bordelaise
|Whipped Ricotta
|$11.00
local wildflower honey, lemon, olive oil, mint, grilled sourdough[Vegetarian]
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Popular items
|Latte
|$2.80
Espresso topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. This classic drink takes flavors well, add and customize your drink with flavors and milks/milk alternatives.
|Spinach, Potato & Leek Soup
|$5.00
Spinach, Potato & Leek Soup
Vegetarian: Spinach, potato, leeks, onions, garlic, veggie stock, heavy cream, salt & pepper
|Iced Sticky Bun Latte
|$4.25
House-made caramel, cinnamon syrup, espresso and whole milk (or milk alternative) over ice. This is a match made in heaven for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. *contains dairy
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$10.75
Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
|Rachel Sammich
|$15.75
House smoked brisket and swiss on marble rye with misery island dressing and Maitland Farms Spicy Slaw
|Grilled Chicken Sammich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
118 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Small
|$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
|Solaris Lg
|$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
|Audrey II Sm
|$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|BAG OF MUNCHKINS
|$13.95
LOBSTER, CORN AND SCALLION FRITTERS, SPICY SRIRACHA MAYO
|BURRATA CHEESE WITH PROSICUTTO
|$15.95
BURRATA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, PINE NUTS, ARUGULA, TOMATOES, BALSAMIC
|GRILLED MEATBALLS
|$14.95
GRILLED MEATBALLS, YOGURT-CUCUMBER SAUCE, MINT
Spitfire Tacos
105 lafayette, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$5.50
Marinated Bell and Evans chicken, bacon, ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, flour tortilla
|Chili Shrimp
|$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
|Fish
|$5.50
Coconut battered haddock, bacon jam, romaine, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortilla
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Periwinkles Food Shoppe
540 Loring Ave, Salem
|Popular items
|Grilled chicken
|$8.95
|Half Sandwich w/Deli Salad & Drink
|$9.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Red's Sandwich Shop
15 Central St, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
Root Cafe - Salem MA
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.25
Rich house-made broth loaded with vegetables shredded white meat and ziti pasta
|Hot Dog
|$4.25
Quartered-pound hotdog grilled inside a split-top bun
|Cinnamon Sugar Donut
|$1.75
Spiced cake donut topped with cinnamon sugar (VG)
Bit Bar
278 Derby Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$8.00
Soft, warm, and salty. V
|Nachos
|$12.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, and Maitland Mountain Farm pickled Jalapeños. GF V
|Basic Bit Burger
|$14.00
100% grass-fed locally sourced beef from Walden Local Meat Co. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Flip the Bird
14 New Derby Street, Salem
|Popular items
|'YA BASIC!'
|$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
|THE NASHVILLE HOT
|$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
|ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
