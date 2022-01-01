Salem restaurants you'll love

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • Salem

Salem's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Gastropubs
Must-try Salem restaurants

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peppermint Mocha
A double shot of espresso, chocolate sauce infused with peppermint syrup, and steamed milk.
Sweet and exhilarating, like sledding on a snow day! ❄️
Cold Brew - 16 oz$5.00
Cold brewed coffee over ice
Drip Coffee$3.50
Hot brewed coffee!
Now brewing Costa Rica Tarrazu, with tasting notes of caramel, dark chocolate, and walnut, and a hint of citrus.
Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli$18.95
Caprese Salad$13.95
House Salad$11.95
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
GRILLED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
Gulu-Gulu Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Gulu-Gulu Cafe

247 Essex Street, Salem

Avg 4.2 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TBGT$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
BARCELONA$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
SOFT PRETZEL$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market image

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon Fillet$16.95
Fresh Faroe Island Salmon Fillet - Skin On. Farmed in the Atlantic Faroe Islands. "Sashimi Quality" For more info go to: http://salmon-from-the-faroe-islands.com/
*Weight may be different after packing and will reflect on the invoice.
$12 Bucks-U-Shuck Oysters (Dozen)$12.00
$12 Bucks-U-Shuck "Patriot" Oysters
(12 Oysters)
$/EA Live Lobster - "Medium" 1 & 1/4 Lbs.$20.50
Price Each. - Live Local Medium Lobster "Quarters" 1.25-1.45 lbs.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.95
Caesar Salad$7.95
A&J King Artisan Bakers image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

139 Boston Street, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Apricot Ginger Scone$3.40
One of the all-time bakery favorites; a traditional cream scone with ginger and dried apricots.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Cream, Butter, Sugar, Apricots (with Sulfur as a preservative), Ginger, Crystalized, Half and Half (Milk, Cream), Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Ground Ginger
Choc Chunk Cookie*$2.05
Chocolatey, chunklity, cookielity.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt), Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Soda, Sea Salt
Pain au chocolat*$3.40
Our croissant dough stuffed with sticks of semi-sweet chocolate. Jackie's favorite!
139 Boston street curbside pick up item!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, unsweetened chocolate (cocoa butter, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla flavor, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Crunch Salad$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
BASKET OF ROLLS (4)$2.00
Served with honey butter
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
Mercy Tavern image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mercy Burger$17.00
Cobb$15.00
Single Patty Mercy Burger$11.00
Ledger image

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bucket$25.00
3-4 boneless chicken thighs, Ledger Basket Style
Bolognese$30.00
spaghetti, ragu of pork, lamb & beef, tomato, pecorino, oregano
Popovers$9.00
two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum image

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing
Classic Turkey BLT$8.50
Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Sourdough
Cup New England Clam Chowder$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
Boston Hot Dog Company image

HOT DOGS • GRILL

Boston Hot Dog Company

60 Washington St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ruebin Dog$9.25
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, caraway oil
Chicago Dog$6.50
mustard, house relish, onion, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, poppy seed bun
(BYOD) The Mutt$5.50
build your own dog
Longboards image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
Wings$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
Lobster Roll$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
Settler image

 

Settler

2 Lynde st, Salem

Avg 4.9 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All-Natural Roasted Chicken$28.00
gnocchi parisienne, swiss chard, local carrot
Brandt Beef Hanger Steak$34.00
hanger steak, celery root, tuscan kale, bone marrow, sauce bordelaise
Whipped Ricotta$11.00
local wildflower honey, lemon, olive oil, mint, grilled sourdough[Vegetarian]
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$10.75
Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
Rachel Sammich$15.75
House smoked brisket and swiss on marble rye with misery island dressing and Maitland Farms Spicy Slaw
Grilled Chicken Sammich$14.75
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

118 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Small$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
Solaris Lg$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
Audrey II Sm$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze
Adriatic Restaurant image

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAG OF MUNCHKINS$13.95
LOBSTER, CORN AND SCALLION FRITTERS, SPICY SRIRACHA MAYO
BURRATA CHEESE WITH PROSICUTTO$15.95
BURRATA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, PINE NUTS, ARUGULA, TOMATOES, BALSAMIC
GRILLED MEATBALLS$14.95
GRILLED MEATBALLS, YOGURT-CUCUMBER SAUCE, MINT
Spitfire Tacos image

 

Spitfire Tacos

105 lafayette, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken$5.50
Marinated Bell and Evans chicken, bacon, ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, flour tortilla
Chili Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
Fish$5.50
Coconut battered haddock, bacon jam, romaine, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortilla
Periwinkles Food Shoppe image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Periwinkles Food Shoppe

540 Loring Ave, Salem

Avg 4.7 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled chicken$8.95
Half Sandwich w/Deli Salad & Drink$9.95
Red's Sandwich Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Red's Sandwich Shop

15 Central St, Salem

Avg 4 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$14.00
The Tin Whistle image

 

The Tin Whistle

241 Jefferson Ave, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Burger Company - Salem image

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokin' Betty's BBQ image

 

Smokin' Betty's BBQ

94 Lafayette St., Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Notch Brewing - Salem MA image

 

Notch Brewing - Salem MA

283 R Derby St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dotty & Ray's image

 

Dotty & Ray's

112 North Street Apt 1, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Root Cafe - Salem MA image

 

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
Rich house-made broth loaded with vegetables shredded white meat and ziti pasta
Hot Dog$4.25
Quartered-pound hotdog grilled inside a split-top bun
Cinnamon Sugar Donut$1.75
Spiced cake donut topped with cinnamon sugar (VG)
Bit Bar image

 

Bit Bar

278 Derby Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
Soft, warm, and salty. V
Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, and Maitland Mountain Farm pickled Jalapeños. GF V
Basic Bit Burger$14.00
100% grass-fed locally sourced beef from Walden Local Meat Co. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Flip the Bird image

 

Flip the Bird

14 New Derby Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with rib meat, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
