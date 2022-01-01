Salem bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Salem
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
|CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES
|$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
|GRILLED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
More about Gulu-Gulu Cafe
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Gulu-Gulu Cafe
247 Essex Street, Salem
|Popular items
|TBGT
|$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
|BARCELONA
|$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
|Crunch Salad
|$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
|CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
|BASKET OF ROLLS (4)
|$2.00
Served with honey butter
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
More about Ledger
Ledger
125 Washington St, Salem
|Popular items
|Chicken Bucket
|$25.00
3-4 boneless chicken thighs, Ledger Basket Style
|Bolognese
|$30.00
spaghetti, ragu of pork, lamb & beef, tomato, pecorino, oregano
|Popovers
|$9.00
two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping
More about Flying Saucer Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
118 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Small
|$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
|Solaris Lg
|$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
|Audrey II Sm
|$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze
More about Adriatic Restaurant
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|BAG OF MUNCHKINS
|$13.95
LOBSTER, CORN AND SCALLION FRITTERS, SPICY SRIRACHA MAYO
|BURRATA CHEESE WITH PROSICUTTO
|$15.95
BURRATA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, PINE NUTS, ARUGULA, TOMATOES, BALSAMIC
|GRILLED MEATBALLS
|$14.95
GRILLED MEATBALLS, YOGURT-CUCUMBER SAUCE, MINT
More about Bit Bar
Bit Bar
278 Derby Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$8.00
Soft, warm, and salty. V
|Nachos
|$12.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, and Maitland Mountain Farm pickled Jalapeños. GF V
|Basic Bit Burger
|$14.00
100% grass-fed locally sourced beef from Walden Local Meat Co. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
More about All Souls Lounge
All Souls Lounge
282 Derby St, Salem
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$7.00
An order of 4 soft turnbuckles, served with your choice of homemade beer cheese or hot honey mustard.
(V) with hot honey mustard
|Great American
|$5.00
An all-beef Pearl hot dog, served with your choice of condiments. Comes with chips and a pickle. Add a second dog for only $4!
|North Beach
|$10.00
Provolone and fontina cheeses with basil pesto and tomato, served on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.