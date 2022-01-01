Salem bars & lounges you'll love

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
GRILLED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Gulu-Gulu Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Gulu-Gulu Cafe

247 Essex Street, Salem

Avg 4.2 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TBGT$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
BARCELONA$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
SOFT PRETZEL$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
More about Gulu-Gulu Cafe
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Crunch Salad$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
BASKET OF ROLLS (4)$2.00
Served with honey butter
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
More about Finz
Ledger image

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bucket$25.00
3-4 boneless chicken thighs, Ledger Basket Style
Bolognese$30.00
spaghetti, ragu of pork, lamb & beef, tomato, pecorino, oregano
Popovers$9.00
two popovers, roasted garlic honey butter, beef dripping
More about Ledger
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

118 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Small$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
Solaris Lg$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
Audrey II Sm$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze
More about Flying Saucer Pizza Company
Adriatic Restaurant image

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAG OF MUNCHKINS$13.95
LOBSTER, CORN AND SCALLION FRITTERS, SPICY SRIRACHA MAYO
BURRATA CHEESE WITH PROSICUTTO$15.95
BURRATA CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, PINE NUTS, ARUGULA, TOMATOES, BALSAMIC
GRILLED MEATBALLS$14.95
GRILLED MEATBALLS, YOGURT-CUCUMBER SAUCE, MINT
More about Adriatic Restaurant
The Tin Whistle image

 

The Tin Whistle

241 Jefferson Ave, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Tin Whistle
Bit Bar image

 

Bit Bar

278 Derby Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
Soft, warm, and salty. V
Nachos$12.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, lettuce, sour cream, and Maitland Mountain Farm pickled Jalapeños. GF V
Basic Bit Burger$14.00
100% grass-fed locally sourced beef from Walden Local Meat Co. Served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Bit Bar
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soft Pretzel Sticks$7.00
An order of 4 soft turnbuckles, served with your choice of homemade beer cheese or hot honey mustard.
(V) with hot honey mustard
Great American$5.00
An all-beef Pearl hot dog, served with your choice of condiments. Comes with chips and a pickle. Add a second dog for only $4!
North Beach$10.00
Provolone and fontina cheeses with basil pesto and tomato, served on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.
More about All Souls Lounge

