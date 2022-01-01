Salem sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Salem

Gulu-Gulu Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Gulu-Gulu Cafe

247 Essex Street, Salem

Avg 4.2 (2485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TBGT$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
BARCELONA$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
SOFT PRETZEL$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
More about Gulu-Gulu Cafe
Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.95
Caesar Salad$7.95
More about Vesuvius
Longboards image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
Wings$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
Lobster Roll$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
More about Longboards
Periwinkles Food Shoppe image

CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Periwinkles Food Shoppe

540 Loring Ave, Salem

Avg 4.7 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled chicken$8.95
Half Sandwich w/Deli Salad & Drink$9.95
More about Periwinkles Food Shoppe
Red's Sandwich Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Red's Sandwich Shop

15 Central St, Salem

Avg 4 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$14.00
More about Red's Sandwich Shop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salem

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Lobsters

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston