Salem sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Salem
More about Gulu-Gulu Cafe
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Gulu-Gulu Cafe
247 Essex Street, Salem
|Popular items
|TBGT
|$13.00
turkey, bacon, greens, tomato, and mayo served cold on your choice of plain or sundried tomato wrap.
|BARCELONA
|$13.00
Turkey, manchego cheese, arugula, apple butter, dijon mustard on sourdough. Can be made vegetarian with cucumbers.
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$2.00
Soft Bavarian-style pretzel served warm with dijon mustard.
More about Vesuvius
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.75
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.95
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
More about Longboards
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
|Wings
|$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
More about Periwinkles Food Shoppe
CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Periwinkles Food Shoppe
540 Loring Ave, Salem
|Popular items
|Grilled chicken
|$8.95
|Half Sandwich w/Deli Salad & Drink
|$9.95