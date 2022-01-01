Salem pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Salem
More about Vesuvius
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.75
|SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.95
|Caesar Salad
|$7.95
More about Longboards
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
|Wings
|$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
|Lobster Roll
|$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
More about Flying Saucer Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
118 Washington Street, Salem
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Small
|$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
|Solaris Lg
|$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
|Audrey II Sm
|$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze