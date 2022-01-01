Salem pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Salem

Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.95
Caesar Salad$7.95
Longboards image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$16.00
thinly sliced corned beef, kraut, swiss, wharf sauce, on marble rye
Wings$14.00
10 unbreaded baked wings.
Lobster Roll$28.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
Flying Saucer Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

118 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Small$12.00
Build Your Own small pizza. Include your preferences of dough, base, cheese & toppings
Solaris Lg$18.00
red sauce, cheese -- Classic Cheese Pizza
Audrey II Sm$17.00
olive oil & garlic, cheese, prosciutto, arugula, roasted red pepper, parmesan, balsamic fig glaze
