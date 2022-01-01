Salem seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Salem

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Popular items
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
GRILLED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
Popular items
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Crunch Salad$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Popular items
CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
BASKET OF ROLLS (4)$2.00
Served with honey butter
NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Popular items
Poutine$10.75
Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
Rachel Sammich$15.75
House smoked brisket and swiss on marble rye with misery island dressing and Maitland Farms Spicy Slaw
Grilled Chicken Sammich$14.75
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
Dotty & Ray's image

 

Dotty & Ray's

112 North Street Apt 1, Salem

No reviews yet
