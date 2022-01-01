Salem seafood restaurants you'll love
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
A New England favorite, with corn & a bacon base
|CRISPY MAITLAND PICKLES
|$10.00
Lightly fried, chipotle ranch
|GRILLED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Popular items
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
|Crunch Salad
|$10.00
Shredded super vegetable blend, carrots
Bleu cheese, craisins, spiced pecans and poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|Popular items
|CURBSIDE
Select this option if you want your togo order brought to your car. Please include the make, model and color of you car.
|BASKET OF ROLLS (4)
|$2.00
Served with honey butter
|NEW ENGLAND CHOWDER
|$8.00
Traditional NE clam chowder with bacon and roasted corn
More about The Lobster Shanty
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$10.75
Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds and Beef Gravy
|Rachel Sammich
|$15.75
House smoked brisket and swiss on marble rye with misery island dressing and Maitland Farms Spicy Slaw
|Grilled Chicken Sammich
|$14.75
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun