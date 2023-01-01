Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado rolls in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Avocado Rolls
Salem restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
86 Wharf St, Salem
Avg 4
(2399 reviews)
AVOCADO CUKE ROLL 8PC
$12.00
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
Koto Sushi
90 Washington St, Salem
No reviews yet
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
$8.00
More about Koto Sushi
