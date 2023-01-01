Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CUKE ROLL 8PC$12.00
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
Consumer pic

 

Koto Sushi

90 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado & Cucumber Roll$8.00
More about Koto Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cheesecake

French Fries

Cappuccino

Fried Pickles

Chicken Soup

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Sticky Buns

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston