Bisque in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve bisque

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Bayshore" Lobster Bisque 20 oz.$8.95
Each - Frozen
Lobster Bisque
Ingredients:
Light Cream, Seafood Stock (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Lobster Stock Concentrate, Salt), Lobster, Tomato Paste, Butter (Cream, Salt), Wheat Flour, Contains 2% or less of: Chicken Base (Chicken, Salt, Rendered Chicken Fat, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Safflower Oil, Chicken Broth, Turmeric), Onions, Paprika, Salt and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk, Lobster and Wheat.
"Patriot" Lobster Bisque Homemade - 16 oz - Fresh$12.00
Made FRESH from scratch "Patriot" Lobster Bisque with lobster! One Pint (16 oz.). Taste the layers of hand crafted lobster bisque made from roasting the lobster shells for hours and then simmering in a pot with the freshest ingredients. Try some today and you will be back for more!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
Lobster Bisque 1/2 gal Mkt$48.00
Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnish
Gluten free when served without oyster crackers
Lobster Bisque Mkt
