Bisque in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve bisque
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|"Bayshore" Lobster Bisque 20 oz.
|$8.95
Each - Frozen
Lobster Bisque
Ingredients:
Light Cream, Seafood Stock (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Lobster Stock Concentrate, Salt), Lobster, Tomato Paste, Butter (Cream, Salt), Wheat Flour, Contains 2% or less of: Chicken Base (Chicken, Salt, Rendered Chicken Fat, Dextrose, Sugar, Natural Flavor, Safflower Oil, Chicken Broth, Turmeric), Onions, Paprika, Salt and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk, Lobster and Wheat.
|"Patriot" Lobster Bisque Homemade - 16 oz - Fresh
|$12.00
Made FRESH from scratch "Patriot" Lobster Bisque with lobster! One Pint (16 oz.). Taste the layers of hand crafted lobster bisque made from roasting the lobster shells for hours and then simmering in a pot with the freshest ingredients. Try some today and you will be back for more!
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
|Lobster Bisque 1/2 gal Mkt
|$48.00
Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnish
Gluten free when served without oyster crackers
|Lobster Bisque Mkt