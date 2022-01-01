Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cake

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$9.00
More about Antique Table Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$18.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay aioli, seasoned fries & coleslaw
SEA LEVEL SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE$16.00
Lump crab meat, seasonal salad, brown butter tartar, house made potato chips.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes "Handy's Ultimate" - 4 x 3 oz (Frozen)$26.95
"Handy International" Company's "Ultimate" Hand Made Crab Cakes 4 Pack of 3 oz each. 65% blue lump crab meat. Simply heat up an oven ready skillet, add 1 tablespoon of high heat oil, pan sear on each side and finish off in a preheated 400F oven for 5-10 minutes. Serve with a remoulade or favorite sauce.
"Yankee Trader" Cod Fish Cakes 4 each 3 oz. ea.$5.99
Frozen Made with North Atlantic Cod. Yankee Trader Fish Cakes 4 X 3 oz. Each Frozen. Made in Massachusetts.
Directions: Heat at 350F for 10 minutes. If frozen heat for 15 Minutes. Microwave completely thawed for 30 seconds, if frozen 1 minute.
"Patriot" Store Made Fish Cakes - 2 Each / 4oz$6.99
2 Haddock Fish Cakes made in house using the freshest ingredients and encrusted in Panko bread crumbs. The fish cakes are preheat cooked on both sides. Pre-Heat oven 350F and place on cooking sheet for 15-20 minutes. If frozen heat for 15 Minutes. Serve with some garlic mashed potatoes and string beans. *Keep Frozen until ready to use. Made in Salem, MA - U.S.A.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake App$15.00
Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.
Crab Cakes Dinner$29.00
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
Fish Cakes$5.50
Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans:
1 -$7.95 2-$12
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$18.00
Pepperocini aioli, citrus fennel salad
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, vanilla bean crème anglaise and pistachios
MOLASSES GINGERBREAD CAKE$9.00
Caramel sauce, orange cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, whipped cream
More about Finz
Item pic

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Torte$13.00
cream cheese frosting, walnuts, orange supremes, pickled golden raisins
More about Ledger
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sammich$20.75
Wicked Spicy! Fried to order, served with your choice of side.
Wicked Spicy Crab Cake$17.75
People, it's wicked spicy.
Garnished with Greens and Corn & Bean Salad.
More about The Lobster Shanty
Item pic

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PISTACHIOS ROSE WATER CAKE$10.50
GLUTEN FREE
More about Adriatic Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Filet Mignon

Buffalo Wings

Cheeseburgers

Scallops

Cheese Fries

Veggie Tacos

Chili

Reuben

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston