Cake in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve cake
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$9.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay aioli, seasoned fries & coleslaw
|SEA LEVEL SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE
|$16.00
Lump crab meat, seasonal salad, brown butter tartar, house made potato chips.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Crab Cakes "Handy's Ultimate" - 4 x 3 oz (Frozen)
|$26.95
"Handy International" Company's "Ultimate" Hand Made Crab Cakes 4 Pack of 3 oz each. 65% blue lump crab meat. Simply heat up an oven ready skillet, add 1 tablespoon of high heat oil, pan sear on each side and finish off in a preheated 400F oven for 5-10 minutes. Serve with a remoulade or favorite sauce.
|"Yankee Trader" Cod Fish Cakes 4 each 3 oz. ea.
|$5.99
Frozen Made with North Atlantic Cod. Yankee Trader Fish Cakes 4 X 3 oz. Each Frozen. Made in Massachusetts.
Directions: Heat at 350F for 10 minutes. If frozen heat for 15 Minutes. Microwave completely thawed for 30 seconds, if frozen 1 minute.
|"Patriot" Store Made Fish Cakes - 2 Each / 4oz
|$6.99
2 Haddock Fish Cakes made in house using the freshest ingredients and encrusted in Panko bread crumbs. The fish cakes are preheat cooked on both sides. Pre-Heat oven 350F and place on cooking sheet for 15-20 minutes. If frozen heat for 15 Minutes. Serve with some garlic mashed potatoes and string beans. *Keep Frozen until ready to use. Made in Salem, MA - U.S.A.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Crab Cake App
|$15.00
Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.
|Crab Cakes Dinner
|$29.00
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
|Fish Cakes
|$5.50
Nana Turner's secret recipe with Salt Cod, potatoes, pork, butter, onions. Served with home-made piccalilli and baked beans:
1 -$7.95 2-$12
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|CRAB CAKE
|$18.00
Pepperocini aioli, citrus fennel salad
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, vanilla bean crème anglaise and pistachios
|MOLASSES GINGERBREAD CAKE
|$9.00
Caramel sauce, orange cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, whipped cream
Ledger
125 Washington St, Salem
|Carrot Cake Torte
|$13.00
cream cheese frosting, walnuts, orange supremes, pickled golden raisins
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Crab Cake Sammich
|$20.75
Wicked Spicy! Fried to order, served with your choice of side.
|Wicked Spicy Crab Cake
|$17.75
People, it's wicked spicy.
Garnished with Greens and Corn & Bean Salad.