Cake in Salem

2 Haddock Fish Cakes made in house using the freshest ingredients and encrusted in Panko bread crumbs. The fish cakes are preheat cooked on both sides. Pre-Heat oven 350F and place on cooking sheet for 15-20 minutes. If frozen heat for 15 Minutes. Serve with some garlic mashed potatoes and string beans. *Keep Frozen until ready to use. Made in Salem, MA - U.S.A.

