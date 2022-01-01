Calamari in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve calamari
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$17.00
Tossed with Parmesan, parsley, and cherry peppers. Served with warm marinara.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Calamari - Local Nantucket Sound 1 Lb. - Frozen
|$12.95
"Calamari Fisheries, Inc." @ Boston Fish Pier, Local Nantucket Sound Cleaned Calamari Loligo Pealei, Tubes & Tentacles - Net weight 1.0 lbs "Chemical, Preservative & Additive Free - All Natural & Pure Domestic Squid". - Product of Massachusetts, USA.
|Calamari Salad Asian Seasoned w/ Vegetable 8 oz. (Frozen)
|$6.95
"Azuma" brand Asian Calamari Salad with Vegetable. "Seasoned Squid with Vegetable." Ingredients: Squid (Peru, Wild), Kikurage Mushroom, Yamakurage (lettuce stem), Seasoned Ginger, Bamboo Shoots, Sesame Seed, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Oil, White Soy Sauce, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Swee Rice Wine, Rice Wine, Salt, Red Pepper, Kelp Extract, Bonito Extract, Succinic Acid, Citric Acid, Xanthum Gum, Annatto.
Processed in U.S.A. by Azuma Foods International Inc., USA.
Contains: Squid, Fish Extra (Bonito), Sesame Seed, Soy, Wheat.
|6 Chef Steve's Calamari Meatballs
|$9.00
6 (12 oz.) Calamari Meatballs. Chef Steve James' Mamma's Homemade Meatball recipe with tenderized calamari. Just heat and serve. Great for the Pescatarian who wants that meatball flavor with out beef. Ask about Chef's Steve's homemade marinara and Mediterranean tomato sauce to reheat the calamari meatballs in.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Calamari App
|$12.95
Point Judith Rhode Island Calamari rings and tentacles, fried or buffalo
|Mussels & Calamari Fra Diavolo
|$23.00
Mussels and Calamari tossed in Spicy red sauce served over linguini
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI
|$18.00
Rings & tentacles lightly fried, cherry peppers & marinara or buffalo style with bleu cheese