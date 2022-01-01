Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve calamari

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$16.99
More about Antique Table Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CALAMARI$17.00
Tossed with Parmesan, parsley, and cherry peppers. Served with warm marinara.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari - Local Nantucket Sound 1 Lb. - Frozen$12.95
"Calamari Fisheries, Inc." @ Boston Fish Pier, Local Nantucket Sound Cleaned Calamari Loligo Pealei, Tubes & Tentacles - Net weight 1.0 lbs "Chemical, Preservative & Additive Free - All Natural & Pure Domestic Squid". - Product of Massachusetts, USA.
Calamari Salad Asian Seasoned w/ Vegetable 8 oz. (Frozen)$6.95
"Azuma" brand Asian Calamari Salad with Vegetable. "Seasoned Squid with Vegetable." Ingredients: Squid (Peru, Wild), Kikurage Mushroom, Yamakurage (lettuce stem), Seasoned Ginger, Bamboo Shoots, Sesame Seed, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Oil, White Soy Sauce, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Swee Rice Wine, Rice Wine, Salt, Red Pepper, Kelp Extract, Bonito Extract, Succinic Acid, Citric Acid, Xanthum Gum, Annatto.
Processed in U.S.A. by Azuma Foods International Inc., USA.
Contains: Squid, Fish Extra (Bonito), Sesame Seed, Soy, Wheat.
6 Chef Steve's Calamari Meatballs$9.00
6 (12 oz.) Calamari Meatballs. Chef Steve James' Mamma's Homemade Meatball recipe with tenderized calamari. Just heat and serve. Great for the Pescatarian who wants that meatball flavor with out beef. Ask about Chef's Steve's homemade marinara and Mediterranean tomato sauce to reheat the calamari meatballs in.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari App$12.95
Point Judith Rhode Island Calamari rings and tentacles, fried or buffalo
Mussels & Calamari Fra Diavolo$23.00
Mussels and Calamari tossed in Spicy red sauce served over linguini
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI$18.00
Rings & tentacles lightly fried, cherry peppers & marinara or buffalo style with bleu cheese
More about Finz
Item pic

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED RHODE ISLAND CALAMARI$14.95
ROMESCO SAUCE, FENNEL, ARUGULA, GRAPE TOMATOES, PICKLED ONIONS, OLIVES AND LEMON VINAIGRETTE
More about Adriatic Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Lobsters

Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Tomato Soup

Margherita Pizza

Sticky Buns

Gnocchi

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston