Carbonara in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Carbonara
Salem restaurants that serve carbonara
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$16.95
More about Antique Table Salem
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
94 Wharf St, Salem
Avg 4.3
(1322 reviews)
CARBONARA PIZZA
$17.00
Mozzarella, peas, bacon, Parmesan cheese, & black pepper hollandaise
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
