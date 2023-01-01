Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve carbonara

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carbonara$16.95
More about Antique Table Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
CARBONARA PIZZA$17.00
Mozzarella, peas, bacon, Parmesan cheese, & black pepper hollandaise
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem

