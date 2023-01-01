Chicken salad sandwiches in Salem
PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA
331 Lafayette Street, Salem
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.50
Chicken Salad (Grilled Chicken, Marmalade Onion, Cranberries, Mayo), Lettuce, Wheat Wrap
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
140 Washington St., Salem
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Classic chunky chicken salad sits on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made