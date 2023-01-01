Chicken salad sandwiches in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA

331 Lafayette Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
More about PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum image

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harvest Chicken Salad Wrap$8.50
Chicken Salad (Grilled Chicken, Marmalade Onion, Cranberries, Mayo), Lettuce, Wheat Wrap
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Item pic

 

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

140 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Classic chunky chicken salad sits on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

