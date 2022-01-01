Chicken sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Root Cafe - Salem MA
Root Cafe - Salem MA
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
|Chicken Parm. Sandwich
|$7.95
Fried chicken tenders coated in red sauce topped with cheese and toasted in a sub roll. Served with potato chips.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with melted cheese and bacon on griddled Brioche roll with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with two sides.
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|SALEM HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, Maitland Mountain Farm pickles, chili crisp aioli. French fries & coleslaw