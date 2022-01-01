Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Salem restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Root Cafe - Salem MA image

 

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm. Sandwich$7.95
Fried chicken tenders coated in red sauce topped with cheese and toasted in a sub roll. Served with potato chips.
More about Root Cafe - Salem MA
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with melted cheese and bacon on griddled Brioche roll with chipotle mayonnaise. Served with two sides.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
SALEM HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, Maitland Mountain Farm pickles, chili crisp aioli. French fries & coleslaw
More about Finz
Item pic

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich$16.00
ranch, bacon, lettuce, sesame seed bun, breakfast potatoes
More about Ledger

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Shrimp Tempura

Arugula Salad

Cappuccino

Fish And Chips

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Reuben

Chicken Soup

Pies

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston