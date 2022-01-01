Chili in Salem
Root Cafe - Salem MA
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
|Chili Fries
|$6.95
Crispy french fries topped with warm house-made beef chili finished with a generous amount of cheddar cheese.
|Beef Chili
|$4.95
Slow-braised beef in a thick spiced tomato base with a medley of beans topped with cheddar cheese (GF)
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
|Angus Beef Chili
|$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
|Chili Mac
|$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|SESAME-CHILI HUMMUS PLATE
|$15.00
Julienne pickled vegetables, smooth blend of chick peas & soy beans, chili crisp, toasted pita bread
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Chicken Chili Verde Soup
|$6.00
Chicken Chili Verde Soup
Ingredients:
Chicken, onion, garlic, tomatillos, bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, poblano peppers, white beans, turkey, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, oregano, cayenne, chicken stock, corn starch, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.
Spitfire Tacos
105 lafayette, Salem
|Chili Shrimp
|$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
All Souls Lounge
282 Derby St, Salem
|Chili Dog
|$12.00
All beef hot dog topped with ground beef chili, onion, and shredded cheese. Comes with chips and a pickle.
|Beef Chili
(DF, GF) Ground beef and bean chili topped with shredded cheese.