Chili in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve chili

Root Cafe - Salem MA

 

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Fries$6.95
Crispy french fries topped with warm house-made beef chili finished with a generous amount of cheddar cheese.
Beef Chili$4.95
Slow-braised beef in a thick spiced tomato base with a medley of beans topped with cheddar cheese (GF)
Root Cafe - Salem MA
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Angus Beef Chili$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
Chili Mac$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
Boston Burger Company - Salem
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
SESAME-CHILI HUMMUS PLATE$15.00
Julienne pickled vegetables, smooth blend of chick peas & soy beans, chili crisp, toasted pita bread
Finz
Boston Hot Dog Company
HOT DOGS • GRILL

HOT DOGS • GRILL

Boston Hot Dog Company

60 Washington St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili
Boston Hot Dog Company
Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chili Verde Soup$6.00
Chicken Chili Verde Soup
Ingredients:
Chicken, onion, garlic, tomatillos, bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, poblano peppers, white beans, turkey, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, oregano, cayenne, chicken stock, corn starch, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil.
A&J King Artisan Bakers
Spitfire Tacos

 

Spitfire Tacos

105 lafayette, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Shrimp$7.00
Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.
Spitfire Tacos
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Dog$12.00
All beef hot dog topped with ground beef chili, onion, and shredded cheese. Comes with chips and a pickle.
Beef Chili
(DF, GF) Ground beef and bean chili topped with shredded cheese.
All Souls Lounge

