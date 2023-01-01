Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Salem

Salem restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.85
Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate croissant French Toast$6.50
Our chocolate croissant soaked in custard and griddled. Topped with whipped cream and raspberry caramel.
Ingredients:
Wheat flour, Water, Butter, unsweetened chocolate (cocoa butter, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), natural vanilla flavor, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg, heavy cream, raspberries.
