Chocolate mousse in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Antique Table Salem
Item pic

 

Ledger - Salem, Mass

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Bomb$15.00
More about Ledger - Salem, Mass

