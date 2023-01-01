Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chop suey in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve chop suey

Ledger image

 

Ledger - Salem, Mass

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Chop Suey$34.00
shells, ragu, breadcrumb, dry jack, peppers
More about Ledger - Salem, Mass
Restaurant banner

 

Salem Lowe - 197 Fort Avenue

197 Fort Avenue, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ck Chop Suey$5.25
Large Chop Suey$17.00
Medium Chop Suey$8.00
More about Salem Lowe - 197 Fort Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cappuccino

Waffles

Teriyaki Chicken

Veggie Salad

Cheese Pizza

Fried Scallops

Salmon

Lox

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston