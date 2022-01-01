Clam chowder in Salem

N.E. Clam Chowder "Bayshore" 64 oz. 4 lbs Boil Bags ready to reheat in simmering water on the stove top. Flash frozen for freshness. You can take from frozen state and put in water or thaw under refrigeration overnight. All Natural Bayshore New England Clam Chowder is made with the freshest ingredients at The Boston Fish Pier.

Ingredients:

Clam Broth (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Salt), Potatoes, Light Cream, Clam Meat, Onions, Butter (Cream, Salt), Contains 2% or less of: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pork Lard and Spice.

ALLERGENS: Milk and Wheat. May Contain Crustacean Shellfish.

