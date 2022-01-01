Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Bayshore" N.E. Clam Chowder 64 oz.$20.95
N.E. Clam Chowder "Bayshore" 64 oz. 4 lbs Boil Bags ready to reheat in simmering water on the stove top. Flash frozen for freshness. You can take from frozen state and put in water or thaw under refrigeration overnight. All Natural Bayshore New England Clam Chowder is made with the freshest ingredients at The Boston Fish Pier.
Ingredients:
Clam Broth (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Salt), Potatoes, Light Cream, Clam Meat, Onions, Butter (Cream, Salt), Contains 2% or less of: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pork Lard and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk and Wheat. May Contain Crustacean Shellfish.
"Bayshore" N.E. Clam Chowder 20 oz.$8.95
Frozen New England Clam Chowder
Ingredients:
Clam Broth (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Salt), Potatoes, Light Cream, Clam Meat, Onions, Butter (Cream, Salt), Contains 2% or less of: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pork Lard and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk and Wheat. May Contain Crustacean Shellfish.
"Patriot" Clam Chowder Homemade - 16 oz Fresh$12.00
Homemade New England Clam Chowder made with fresh North Atlantic Ocean Clams, Yukon Gold Potatoes and a lot of love. 1 Pint for $10 each.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Clam Chowder image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Item pic

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$5.50
Bowl New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
Cup New England Clam Chowder$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Togo New England Clam Chowder$7.75
Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
12 oz container.
More about The Lobster Shanty

