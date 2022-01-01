Clam chowder in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|"Bayshore" N.E. Clam Chowder 64 oz.
|$20.95
N.E. Clam Chowder "Bayshore" 64 oz. 4 lbs Boil Bags ready to reheat in simmering water on the stove top. Flash frozen for freshness. You can take from frozen state and put in water or thaw under refrigeration overnight. All Natural Bayshore New England Clam Chowder is made with the freshest ingredients at The Boston Fish Pier.
Ingredients:
Clam Broth (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Salt), Potatoes, Light Cream, Clam Meat, Onions, Butter (Cream, Salt), Contains 2% or less of: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pork Lard and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk and Wheat. May Contain Crustacean Shellfish.
|"Bayshore" N.E. Clam Chowder 20 oz.
|$8.95
Frozen New England Clam Chowder
Ingredients:
Clam Broth (Water, Concentrated Clam Juice, Salt), Potatoes, Light Cream, Clam Meat, Onions, Butter (Cream, Salt), Contains 2% or less of: Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pork Lard and Spice.
ALLERGENS: Milk and Wheat. May Contain Crustacean Shellfish.
|"Patriot" Clam Chowder Homemade - 16 oz Fresh
|$12.00
Homemade New England Clam Chowder made with fresh North Atlantic Ocean Clams, Yukon Gold Potatoes and a lot of love. 1 Pint for $10 each.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$5.50
Bowl New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
More about The Lobster Shanty
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Togo New England Clam Chowder
|$7.75
Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
12 oz container.