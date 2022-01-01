Clams in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve clams
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
|Clam Chowda
|$7.00
with chopped bacon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|FRIED CLAM PLATE
|$27.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar.
|FRIED CLAMS
|$23.00
Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Dozen "The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - (12 x 5oz)
|$49.95
"The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - 12 Pack (Dozen)
Made locally in Danvers, MA with a lot of New England Sea Clams.
Cooking Preparation:
Keep Frozen until ready to use. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Oven temps and times may vary. Internal temperature of 170 F.
Contains: Raw Clams, Milk, Wheat & Soy.
|Chopped Sea Clams - Frozen Local 1 Lb.
|$8.99
Fresh Frozen Local Chopped Sea Clams - Sustainably Wild Harvested Deep Sea Surf Clams - 1 Pint (16oz) Gloucester, MA
|Count Littleneck Hard Shell Clams - $ / Dozen
|$9.00
Count Little Neck Hard Shell Clams
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Stuffed Clams Mkt
|$2.00
Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley
|Clams Casino
|$16.00
Oven Roasted Cherrystone clams (6) with casino butter and crispy bacon.
|Clam Chowder
|$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$5.50
Bowl New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Togo New England Clam Chowder
|$7.75
Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
12 oz container.