Clams in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowda$7.00
with chopped bacon
More about Boston Burger Company - Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CLAM PLATE$27.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar.
FRIED CLAMS$23.00
Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedge.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Clams - "Real Deal" Stuffed Clams (2 Pack) image

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen "The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - (12 x 5oz)$49.95
"The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - 12 Pack (Dozen)
Made locally in Danvers, MA with a lot of New England Sea Clams.
Cooking Preparation:
Keep Frozen until ready to use. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Oven temps and times may vary. Internal temperature of 170 F.
Contains: Raw Clams, Milk, Wheat & Soy.
Chopped Sea Clams - Frozen Local 1 Lb.$8.99
Fresh Frozen Local Chopped Sea Clams - Sustainably Wild Harvested Deep Sea Surf Clams - 1 Pint (16oz) Gloucester, MA
Count Littleneck Hard Shell Clams - $ / Dozen$9.00
Count Little Neck Hard Shell Clams
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Clams Mkt$2.00
Sea clams, scallops, bacon, lobster stock, cream, onion, garlic, celery, butter, cracker crumbs, sherry wine, Parmesan, parsley
Clams Casino$16.00
Oven Roasted Cherrystone clams (6) with casino butter and crispy bacon.
Clam Chowder$6.50
Classic New England Style Gluten-Free if served without oyster crackers.
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Item pic

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$5.50
Bowl New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
Cup New England Clam Chowder$3.50
Cup New England Clam Chowder. Potatoes, Onions, Ocean Clams, Celery, Bacon, Creamy Base
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Togo New England Clam Chowder$7.75
Our famous New England Clam Chowder, hot & ready to enjoy. Made with fresh local clams, bliss potatoes, applewood smoked bacon and fresh herbs.
12 oz container.
More about The Lobster Shanty

