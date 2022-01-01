Clams in Salem

"The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - 12 Pack (Dozen)

Made locally in Danvers, MA with a lot of New England Sea Clams.

Cooking Preparation:

Keep Frozen until ready to use. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Oven temps and times may vary. Internal temperature of 170 F.

Contains: Raw Clams, Milk, Wheat & Soy.

