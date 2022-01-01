Cookies in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve cookies
Root Cafe - Salem MA
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
3 OZ nut-free chocolate chip cookie (VG)
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
60 Washington Street, Salem
|Cosmic Cookie (GF, V)
|$3.50
Kim's out of this world cookie has only 4 ingredients:
amazing almond butter from Beckah’s Bangin’ Butter, fresh dates, sea salt & chocolate from Taza.
Vegan, naturally free from gluten, dairy, egg, & refined sugars.
|Seasonal Cookie - Lemon Rosewater
|$2.50
|Maple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.25
Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, sea salt baking powder, baking soda, sugar, very fresh eggs, bittersweet chocolate chunks, unsalted butter vanilla beans, pure maple syrup extract
A&J King Artisan Bakers
139 Boston Street, Salem
|Choc Chunk Cookie*
|$2.05
Chocolatey, chunklity, cookielity.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt), Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Soda, Sea Salt
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|WARM CHOCOLATE COOKIE PIE
|$9.00
Baked cookie dough, ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Freshly Baked Cookies
|$0.80
Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin or Sugar
ICE CREAM
Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Salem
143 Derby St, Salem
|Cookies & cream
|Cookie dough