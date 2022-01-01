Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cookies

Root Cafe - Salem MA image

 

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
3 OZ nut-free chocolate chip cookie (VG)
More about Root Cafe - Salem MA
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cosmic Cookie (GF, V)$3.50
Kim's out of this world cookie has only 4 ingredients:
amazing almond butter from Beckah’s Bangin’ Butter, fresh dates, sea salt & chocolate from Taza.
Vegan, naturally free from gluten, dairy, egg, & refined sugars.
Seasonal Cookie - Lemon Rosewater$2.50
Maple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, sea salt baking powder, baking soda, sugar, very fresh eggs, bittersweet chocolate chunks, unsalted butter vanilla beans, pure maple syrup extract
More about Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
Choc Chunk Cookie* image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

139 Boston Street, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Choc Chunk Cookie*$2.05
Chocolatey, chunklity, cookielity.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin [an emulsifier], Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt), Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Egg, Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Soda, Sea Salt
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
WARM CHOCOLATE COOKIE PIE$9.00
Baked cookie dough, ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream
More about Finz
Item pic

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly Baked Cookies$0.80
Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin or Sugar
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Salem image

ICE CREAM

Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Salem

143 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.6 (224 reviews)
Cookies & cream
Cookie dough
More about Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Tacos

Octopus

Chicken Salad

Scallops

Eel

Turkey Clubs

Strawberry Shortcake

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston