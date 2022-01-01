Corn chowder in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

"Bayshore" Shrimp & Corn Chowder 20 oz.$8.95
Each - Frozen
Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
Light Cream, Shrimp Stock (Water, Shrimp, Salt), Potatoes, Water, Corn & Roasted Corn, Onions, Shrimp, Red Bell Peppers, Contains 2% or less of: Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), Modified Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Garlic and Spices.
ALLERGENS: Milk, Shrimp, Soy and Wheat.
More about Patriot Seafoods
Item pic

 

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

140 Washington St., Salem

New England Clam & Corn Chowder$7.80
A Soup Factory classic and a mixed marriage! Here are two wonderfully New England and Yankee style chowders elope into wedded bliss Gluten Free Contains Dairy Seafood Stock
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

