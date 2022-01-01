Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve crab cakes

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$18.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay aioli, seasoned fries & coleslaw
SEA LEVEL SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE$16.00
Lump crab meat, seasonal salad, brown butter tartar, house made potato chips.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes "Handy's Ultimate" - 4 x 3 oz (Frozen)$26.95
"Handy International" Company's "Ultimate" Hand Made Crab Cakes 4 Pack of 3 oz each. 65% blue lump crab meat. Simply heat up an oven ready skillet, add 1 tablespoon of high heat oil, pan sear on each side and finish off in a preheated 400F oven for 5-10 minutes. Serve with a remoulade or favorite sauce.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake App$15.00
Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.
Crab Cakes Dinner$29.00
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
Crab Cake Mkt$6.25
Local Jonah crab cake to be cooked at home!
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$18.00
Pepperocini aioli, citrus fennel salad
More about Finz
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sammich$20.75
Wicked Spicy! Fried to order, served with your choice of side.
Wicked Spicy Crab Cake$17.75
People, it's wicked spicy.
Garnished with Greens and Corn & Bean Salad.
More about The Lobster Shanty

