Crab cakes in Salem

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, lettuce, tomato, Old Bay aioli, seasoned fries & coleslaw
|SEA LEVEL SIGNATURE CRAB CAKE
|$16.00
Lump crab meat, seasonal salad, brown butter tartar, house made potato chips.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Crab Cakes "Handy's Ultimate" - 4 x 3 oz (Frozen)
|$26.95
"Handy International" Company's "Ultimate" Hand Made Crab Cakes 4 Pack of 3 oz each. 65% blue lump crab meat. Simply heat up an oven ready skillet, add 1 tablespoon of high heat oil, pan sear on each side and finish off in a preheated 400F oven for 5-10 minutes. Serve with a remoulade or favorite sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Crab Cake App
|$15.00
Local Jonah crab cake blended with seasoned crumbs, a hint of dijon, served with crunchy Napa Slaw and remoulade sauce.
|Crab Cakes Dinner
|$29.00
Oven roasted Jonah Crab Cakes served with Remoulade sauce and your choice of two sides. Seasonings dijon mustard, parsley, and Old Bay.
|Crab Cake Mkt
|$6.25
Local Jonah crab cake to be cooked at home!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|CRAB CAKE
|$18.00
Pepperocini aioli, citrus fennel salad