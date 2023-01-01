Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoons Ready to Cook - 10 Pieces (Frozen)$8.99
10 Pieces of Crab Rangoons. Great For Snacking at Parties! Ready to cook. NO FRYING needed. 3 pieces per serving. Made in Massachusetts by J. Scott Foods.
Bake - Oven (From Frozen)
Preheat oven to 400F. Remove from all packaging and place Rangoons on an oven safe tray. Bake for 6-8 minutes. Remove from oven, turn Rangoons over, and bake for an additional 6-8 minutes to an internal temperature of 165F.
Contains: Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg, Fish (Threadfin Bream, Pollock, Big Eye), Crustacean Shellfish (Crab). Packed in the USA. Keep Frozen. Net Wt. 10.0 oz (283g)
More about Patriot Seafoods
Consumer pic

 

Koto Sushi

90 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon, Chicken Wing, Beef Teriyaki (L)$12.00
Crab Rangoon$11.00
More about Koto Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Meatball Subs

Sashimi

Short Ribs

Key Lime Pies

Strawberry Shortcake

Chicken Tenders

Sticky Buns

Chili

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston