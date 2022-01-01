Croissants in Salem
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
60 Washington Street, Salem
|Ham And Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$3.50
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
A&J King Artisan Bakers
139 Boston Street, Salem
|Croissant
|$3.15
Buttery, flaky, classic. Laminated and shaped daily with love (and other secret ingredients).
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
|Ham & Cheese Croissant*
|$4.50
North Country Smokehouse Black Forest Ham and Gruyere for the win! Pro Tip: Slice off one end, jam a pickle spear and a squirt of Sriracha in there, you got yourself a fancy Hot Pocket!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), ham (Pork cured with water, salt, cane and maple sugars, maple syrup, dextrose, sodium phosphate, vinegar, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, spice extractives, caramel color), Gruyere cheese, Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg, Sesame Seeds