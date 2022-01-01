Croissants in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham And Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant$3.50
Almond Croissant$3.50
More about Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
Croissant image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

139 Boston Street, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$3.15
Buttery, flaky, classic. Laminated and shaped daily with love (and other secret ingredients).
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg
Ham & Cheese Croissant*$4.50
North Country Smokehouse Black Forest Ham and Gruyere for the win! Pro Tip: Slice off one end, jam a pickle spear and a squirt of Sriracha in there, you got yourself a fancy Hot Pocket!
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), ham (Pork cured with water, salt, cane and maple sugars, maple syrup, dextrose, sodium phosphate, vinegar, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, spice extractives, caramel color), Gruyere cheese, Water, Butter, Sugar, Milk Powder, Sea Salt, Yeast, Egg, Sesame Seeds
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers

