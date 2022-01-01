Curry in Salem

Squarrot - Squash and carrot

This creamy vegan soup is made with local buttercup squash and carrots, ginger, curry and coconut milk.

* Check out the King's Combo to get this soup with half a sandwich!*

Ingredients:

Local buttercup squash and carrots, onion, garlic, ginger, cayenne, curry spice, vegetable stock, coconut milk, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, scallion, cilantro, and spiced pumpkin seeds.

