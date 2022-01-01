Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Ginger Squarrot soup$6.00
Squarrot - Squash and carrot
This creamy vegan soup is made with local buttercup squash and carrots, ginger, curry and coconut milk.
* Check out the King's Combo to get this soup with half a sandwich!*
Ingredients:
Local buttercup squash and carrots, onion, garlic, ginger, cayenne, curry spice, vegetable stock, coconut milk, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, scallion, cilantro, and spiced pumpkin seeds.
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Consumer pic

 

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

140 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Sweet Potato & Rainbow Legumes$8.30
Vegan/Gluten Free
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

