Curry in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve curry
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Curried Ginger Squarrot soup
|$6.00
Squarrot - Squash and carrot
This creamy vegan soup is made with local buttercup squash and carrots, ginger, curry and coconut milk.
* Check out the King's Combo to get this soup with half a sandwich!*
Ingredients:
Local buttercup squash and carrots, onion, garlic, ginger, cayenne, curry spice, vegetable stock, coconut milk, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper, scallion, cilantro, and spiced pumpkin seeds.