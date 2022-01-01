Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Eggplant Parm
Salem restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana
$19.95
More about Antique Table Salem
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
Avg 4.5
(781 reviews)
MD-EGGPLANT PARM OVER PASTA FEEDS 3-5
$55.00
SERVED FAMILY STYLE.
EGGPLANT PARM
$24.95
EGGPLANT, TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, HOMEMADE CAVATELLI, BASIL OIL
More about Adriatic Restaurant
