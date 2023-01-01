Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve enchiladas

Howling Wolf - Salem

76 Lafayette St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ground Beef Enchilada$12.95
Grilled Chicken Enchilada$13.95
Carnitas Enchilada$12.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$20.00
Baby shrimp, with sautéed onions & peppers, in a red chili sauce with cheddar cheese in flour tortillas. Topped with green chili sauce & cotija cheese
