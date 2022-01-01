Fish and chips in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|KIDS FISH AND CHIPS
|$12.00
Served with french fries or fruit cup
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Fish N Chips w/Fries & Slaw
|$13.50
Pub Style Beer battered local haddock served with French fries and coleslaw (no substitutions)
Bistro $13.50
Full $22
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|FISH & CHIP SANDWICH
|$18.00
Lightly fried or baked haddock, sandwiched with tartar sauce on a bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Old Bay French fries & coleslaw