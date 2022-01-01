Fish sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|FRIED FISH SANDWICH
|$21.00
Local cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, seasoned fries & coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|FISH & CHIP SANDWICH
|$18.00
Lightly fried or baked haddock, sandwiched with tartar sauce on a bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Old Bay French fries & coleslaw