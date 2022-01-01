Fish sandwiches in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED FISH SANDWICH$21.00
Local cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, seasoned fries & coleslaw
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Broiled or fried local haddock, cheese, served on a griddled Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato Choice two sides
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIP SANDWICH$18.00
Lightly fried or baked haddock, sandwiched with tartar sauce on a bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Old Bay French fries & coleslaw
More about Finz
Mercy Tavern image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$16.00
More about Mercy Tavern

