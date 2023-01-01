Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve garlic knots

Bit Bar image

 

Bit Bar Salem

278 Derby Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garlic Knots$4.50
More about Bit Bar Salem
Restaurant banner

 

Rivalry Sports Lounge & Kitchen - Salem - 221 Washington St

221 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARLIC KNOTS$11.00
w/ pecorino cheese served w/ housemade marinara
More about Rivalry Sports Lounge & Kitchen - Salem - 221 Washington St

