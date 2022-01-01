Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Greek salad in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Greek Salad
Salem restaurants that serve greek salad
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$12.00
feta, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, red onion, carrot, cream greek dressing
More about Boston Burger Company - Salem
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$8.95
More about Vesuvius
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Chicken Wraps
Ravioli
Clam Chowder
Risotto
Salmon
Lobsters
Sashimi
Bisque
More near Salem to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston