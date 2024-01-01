Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Ranch Wrap$12.50
More about Vesuvius
Consumer pic

 

PICCOLO PIATTI - 102 webb st. salem ma.

102 webb st., SALEM

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILL CHICKEN CAPRESE WRAP$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh vine tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & pesto mayo.
More about PICCOLO PIATTI - 102 webb st. salem ma.

