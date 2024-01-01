Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Home Fries
Salem restaurants that serve home fries
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street
112 North Street Apt 1, Salem
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$4.00
More about Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street
Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970
122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
No reviews yet
Side Home Fries
$6.25
More about Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Shumai
Chicken Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Soup
Avocado Rolls
Brisket
Patty Melts
More near Salem to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Manchester
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston