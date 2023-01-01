Hot chocolate in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about On The Grind Cafe - 36 Jefferson Ave
On The Grind Cafe - 36 Jefferson Ave
36 Jefferson Ave, Salem
|MEDIUM HOT CHOCOLATE
|$3.29
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons Farm. Top this off with house-made whipped cream for a real treat!
* Can be made with milk alternatives, the chocolate ganache contains dairy*
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.75
House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk from Richardsons Farm! Top this with house-made whipped cream for a real treat :)
*can be made with milk alternatives, the ganache will still contain dairy*