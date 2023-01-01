Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve hot chocolate

On The Grind Cafe - 36 Jefferson Ave

36 Jefferson Ave, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEDIUM HOT CHOCOLATE$3.29
More about On The Grind Cafe - 36 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.25
House made chocolate ganache with peppermint syrup and steamed milk from Richardsons Farm. Top this off with house-made whipped cream for a real treat!
* Can be made with milk alternatives, the chocolate ganache contains dairy*
Hot Chocolate$2.75
House-made chocolate ganache with steamed milk from Richardsons Farm! Top this with house-made whipped cream for a real treat :)
*can be made with milk alternatives, the ganache will still contain dairy*
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers

