Huevos rancheros in Salem

Salem restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Nest$8.00
Huevos Rancheros but easier to eat!
Refried red beans, warm salsa roja and cool salsa verde, cheddar and cotija, and a 2 egg omelette, tucked in a house made whole wheat pita.
Ask if you want a fried egg instead. Messy but delish!
Eggs, beans, onions, garlic, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, tomatillos, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, evoo
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Black Beans, Salsa, Poached Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Cotija, Sliced Avocado & a Crown of Tortilla Chips.
More about Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

