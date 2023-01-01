Huevos rancheros in Salem

Huevos Rancheros but easier to eat!

Refried red beans, warm salsa roja and cool salsa verde, cheddar and cotija, and a 2 egg omelette, tucked in a house made whole wheat pita.

Ask if you want a fried egg instead. Messy but delish!

Eggs, beans, onions, garlic, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, tomatillos, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, evoo

