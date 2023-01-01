Huevos rancheros in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Huevos Rancheros Nest
|$8.00
Huevos Rancheros but easier to eat!
Refried red beans, warm salsa roja and cool salsa verde, cheddar and cotija, and a 2 egg omelette, tucked in a house made whole wheat pita.
Ask if you want a fried egg instead. Messy but delish!
Eggs, beans, onions, garlic, bell peppers, jalapenos, tomatoes, tomatillos, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, evoo