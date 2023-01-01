Kale salad in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
94 Wharf St, Salem
|ROOT VEGETABLE & KALE SALAD
|$11.00
Chilled roasted root vegetable, chopped kale, toasted pepitas, and maple Dijon vinaigrette
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
86 Wharf St, Salem
|POWER KALE SALAD
|$0.00
Baby kale, roasted sweet potato, beets & heirloom carrots, tossed in a honey black balsamic dressing, topped with toasted almonds, goat cheese, crispy fried Brussels sprouts