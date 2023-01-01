Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve kale salad

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
ROOT VEGETABLE & KALE SALAD$11.00
Chilled roasted root vegetable, chopped kale, toasted pepitas, and maple Dijon vinaigrette
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar - Salem
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
POWER KALE SALAD$0.00
Baby kale, roasted sweet potato, beets & heirloom carrots, tossed in a honey black balsamic dressing, topped with toasted almonds, goat cheese, crispy fried Brussels sprouts
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Caesar Salad

Clam Chowder

Waffles

Corn Chowder

Fish Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Salmon

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston