Lobster rolls in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery or Connecticut style with hot butter. Choice of 2 sides
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|LOBSTER CALIFORNIA ROLL 8PC
|$16.00
Seasoned lobster & crab stick, cucumber, avocado
More about Longboards
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
More about The Lobster Shanty
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Lobster Roll Connecticut
|$29.75
Warm lobster meat poached in butter.
Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.
|Lobster Roll Traditional
|$29.75
Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.