Lobster rolls in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve lobster rolls

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$32.00
1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery or Connecticut style with hot butter. Choice of 2 sides
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER CALIFORNIA ROLL 8PC$16.00
Seasoned lobster & crab stick, cucumber, avocado
More about Finz
Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll$29.00
served up the same classic style since 2011.
More about Longboards
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll Connecticut$29.75
Warm lobster meat poached in butter.
Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.
Lobster Roll Traditional$29.75
Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.
More about The Lobster Shanty

