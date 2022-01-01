Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve lobsters

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$23.95
More about Antique Table Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
STEAMED LOBSTER$49.00
1¼ lb, New England style, seasonal vegetables, Old Bay roasted potatoes
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Noodle Casserole - Single Serving (Fresh)$13.99
Single Serving Lobster Noodle Casserole - North Atlantic Lobster Meat, bow tie pasta, cream, lemon zest, butter , peas, mushrooms, crabmeat, salt & pepper, Patriot Seafood Seasoned "Scrumbs".
Simply pre-heat oven to 350F, remove plastic cover, place on metal sheet pan and bake for 45-55 minutes until golden brown, bubby and/or internal temperature is 165F.
$/EA Live Lobsters - Small Culls (Price Each)$10.99
Price Each - One Claw Live Local Lobster 1.00 lb.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
$/EA Live Lobsters - Chix 1.00-1.24 lbs. (Price Each)$12.95
Price Each - Chix Lobster 1.00-1.24 lbs. Each.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Lobster Bisque image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
Lobster Roll$32.00
1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery or Connecticut style with hot butter. Choice of 2 sides
Extra Lobster Basil Cream$0.50
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER CALIFORNIA ROLL 8PC$16.00
Seasoned lobster & crab stick, cucumber, avocado
FINZ LOBSTER MAKI 10PC$20.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with seasoned lobster & tempura flakes, scallions , teriyaki sauce and sweet red pepper sauce
More about Finz
Lobster Roll image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$20.00
Our lobster mix smothered in melted american and cheddar cheese. You will be im-pressed. On sourdough.
Lobster Mac$22.00
Baked to order and served in your own cast iron pan. Homemade mac sauce and lobster chunks.
Lobster Quesadilla$21.00
White and yellow cheese, sauteed: mushroom, spinach, onion, pepper and..yup, lobster
More about Longboards
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll Connecticut$29.75
Warm lobster meat poached in butter.
Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.
Lobster Pie / Casserole$29.75
Tender Lobster meat baked with white wine, butter, fresh herbs and topped with ritz bread crumbs. Served with one side
Lobster Roll Traditional$29.75
Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.
More about The Lobster Shanty
Adriatic Restaurant image

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER SPAGHETTI$31.95
HOMEMADE SPAGHETTI, SHRIMP, ZUCCHINI, GRILLED LOBSTER TAIL, VODKA SAUCE
More about Adriatic Restaurant

Map

Map

