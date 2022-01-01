Lobsters in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|STEAMED LOBSTER
|$49.00
1¼ lb, New England style, seasonal vegetables, Old Bay roasted potatoes
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Lobster Noodle Casserole - Single Serving (Fresh)
|$13.99
Single Serving Lobster Noodle Casserole - North Atlantic Lobster Meat, bow tie pasta, cream, lemon zest, butter , peas, mushrooms, crabmeat, salt & pepper, Patriot Seafood Seasoned "Scrumbs".
Simply pre-heat oven to 350F, remove plastic cover, place on metal sheet pan and bake for 45-55 minutes until golden brown, bubby and/or internal temperature is 165F.
|$/EA Live Lobsters - Small Culls (Price Each)
|$10.99
Price Each - One Claw Live Local Lobster 1.00 lb.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
|$/EA Live Lobsters - Chix 1.00-1.24 lbs. (Price Each)
|$12.95
Price Each - Chix Lobster 1.00-1.24 lbs. Each.
(Weight & Price Are Averaged For Online Ordering)
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Lobster Bisque
GF: Award Winning Turner's Recipe with a lobster meat garnishGluten free when served without oyster crackers
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
1/4 lb fresh local lobster: Maine style with mayo and celery or Connecticut style with hot butter. Choice of 2 sides
|Extra Lobster Basil Cream
|$0.50
More about Finz
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|LOBSTER CALIFORNIA ROLL 8PC
|$16.00
Seasoned lobster & crab stick, cucumber, avocado
|FINZ LOBSTER MAKI 10PC
|$20.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado topped with seasoned lobster & tempura flakes, scallions , teriyaki sauce and sweet red pepper sauce
More about Longboards
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$20.00
Our lobster mix smothered in melted american and cheddar cheese. You will be im-pressed. On sourdough.
|Lobster Mac
|$22.00
Baked to order and served in your own cast iron pan. Homemade mac sauce and lobster chunks.
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$21.00
White and yellow cheese, sauteed: mushroom, spinach, onion, pepper and..yup, lobster
More about The Lobster Shanty
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Lobster Roll Connecticut
|$29.75
Warm lobster meat poached in butter.
Packaged separately to keep bun from getting soggy.
|Lobster Pie / Casserole
|$29.75
Tender Lobster meat baked with white wine, butter, fresh herbs and topped with ritz bread crumbs. Served with one side
|Lobster Roll Traditional
|$29.75
Chilled Lobster tossed with lemon mayo & diced celery. Packed separately to prevent a soggy bun.