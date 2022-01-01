Mac and cheese in Salem

*Frozen Single Serving! - One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's fresh Lobster Meat in a Lobster Mac & Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.

Individual Serving Cooking Instructions:

If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for additional 5 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown and/or until sauce is bubbly. Add extra 20 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. *Lobster meat is already cooked, bring internal temperature up to 165F to be done.

