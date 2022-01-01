Mac and cheese in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
|Kids Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.50
with marinara sauce, one side and drink
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|MAC & CHEESE
|$16.00
Monterey jack cheese & truffle Parmesan panko crumbs. Choice of plain, crispy chicken, shrimp. Also can be served buffalo style upon request.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Mac & Cheese Casserole Double Serving
|$7.99
One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's Fresh Mac & 4 Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
*Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown or internal temp reaches 145F. Add extra 30 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. NO SEAFOOD Double Serving.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese Single Serving (Frozen)
|$13.95
*Frozen Single Serving! - One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's fresh Lobster Meat in a Lobster Mac & Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
Individual Serving Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for additional 5 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown and/or until sauce is bubbly. Add extra 20 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. *Lobster meat is already cooked, bring internal temperature up to 165F to be done.
|Mac & Cheese Casserole Single Serving
|$3.99
***PLEASE CALL 30 MIN AHEAD TO ORDER***
One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's Mac & Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
Single Serving Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for additional 5 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown and/or until sauce is bubbly. Add extra 20 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. NO SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Kid Mac n Cheese
|$7.00
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side dish.
|Baked Mac & Cheese App
|$8.95
Orecchiette Pasta, Creamy Cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Panko Crumbs
Mercy Tavern
148 Derby St, Salem
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Boston Hot Dog Company
60 Washington St, Salem
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50