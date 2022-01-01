Mac and cheese in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Kids Mac & Cheese Bites$6.50
with marinara sauce, one side and drink
More about Boston Burger Company - Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$16.00
Monterey jack cheese & truffle Parmesan panko crumbs. Choice of plain, crispy chicken, shrimp. Also can be served buffalo style upon request.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Casserole Double Serving$7.99
One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's Fresh Mac & 4 Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
*Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown or internal temp reaches 145F. Add extra 30 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. NO SEAFOOD Double Serving.
Lobster Mac & Cheese Single Serving (Frozen)$13.95
*Frozen Single Serving! - One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's fresh Lobster Meat in a Lobster Mac & Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
Individual Serving Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for additional 5 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown and/or until sauce is bubbly. Add extra 20 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. *Lobster meat is already cooked, bring internal temperature up to 165F to be done.
Mac & Cheese Casserole Single Serving$3.99
***PLEASE CALL 30 MIN AHEAD TO ORDER***
One of the many 5 Star reviews, Patriot Seafood's Mac & Cheese and smothered in our seasoned seafood bread crumbs, "Scrumbs", in a take and bake oven ready pan.
Single Serving Cooking Instructions:
If frozen, bake from frozen. If fresh, keep refrigerated until ready to bake. Preheat oven to 350F. Remove plastic cover and lemon, cover with aluminum foil, place casserole on cookie sheet. Bake for 20-30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for additional 5 minutes or until crumbs are golden brown and/or until sauce is bubbly. Add extra 20 minutes if frozen. Allow to cool for 10 minutes for sauce to set until serving. NO SEAFOOD
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.50
More about Vesuvius
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Mac n Cheese$7.00
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese served with choice of one side dish.
Baked Mac & Cheese App$8.95
Orecchiette Pasta, Creamy Cheddar, Asiago and Gruyere Cheese Sauce, Panko Crumbs
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Mercy Tavern image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
Mac & Cheese$16.00
More about Mercy Tavern
Ledger image

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$14.00
More about Ledger
Mac & Cheese image

HOT DOGS • GRILL

Boston Hot Dog Company

60 Washington St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.50
More about Boston Hot Dog Company
Mac N' Cheese image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N' Cheese$13.00
More about Longboards
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Entree$11.75
Our classic Mac & Cheese served hot the way you like it.
More about The Lobster Shanty

