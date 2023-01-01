Maki in Salem
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
86 Wharf St, Salem
|HALF & HALF MAKI
|$17.00
4 pieces spicy tuna, 4pc spicy salmon, with avocado, cucumber and Tobiko
|SALMON MANGO MAKI 8PC
|$18.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon sashimi & mango salsa, mango sauce
|JAES MAKI 10PC
|$20.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with tuna, salmon sashimi and scallion teriyaki & spicy sauce