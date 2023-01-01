Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve maki

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
HALF & HALF MAKI$17.00
4 pieces spicy tuna, 4pc spicy salmon, with avocado, cucumber and Tobiko
SALMON MANGO MAKI 8PC$18.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon sashimi & mango salsa, mango sauce
JAES MAKI 10PC$20.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado topped with tuna, salmon sashimi and scallion teriyaki & spicy sauce
More about Finz Seafood and Grill - Salem
Koto Sushi

90 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
boston maki$9.00
ebi shrimp, cucumber and japanese mayo
california maki$8.50
crab, avocado and cucumber
black witch maki$19.00
shrimp tempura, mango, spicy salmon, avocado top spicy kani salad, tobiko, crunchy and house sp
More about Koto Sushi

