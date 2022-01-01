Muffins in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve muffins
Root Cafe - Salem MA
35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem
|Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
|$3.50
Our old classic is back (VG)
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
60 Washington Street, Salem
|Vegan Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Muffin (VEGAN)
|$6.00
Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, old-fashioned oatmeal, sea salt, nutmeg, baking soda, olive oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, extract of fair trade vanilla.
Naturally vegan, dairy & refined sugar-free
|The Mindful Muffin (GF)
|$6.00
Ingredients: very fresh eggs, butternut squash, maple syrup, coconut oil, almond meal, shredded coconut, sea salt, baking soda, baking powder, fresh cranberries, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, cardamom powder.
Naturally grain, gluten, dairy & refined sugar free
A&J King Artisan Bakers
139 Boston Street, Salem
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.45
A classic American blueberry muffin, with Downeast twist - blueberries and Maine Grain Oats from our friends up north.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Whole Milk, Blueberries, Sugar, Egg, Canola Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Sea Salt