Muffins in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve muffins

Root Cafe - Salem MA image

 

Root Cafe - Salem MA

35 Congress St #2350, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.50
Our old classic is back (VG)
More about Root Cafe - Salem MA
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Blueberry Banana Oatmeal Muffin (VEGAN)$6.00
Ingredients: whole wheat flour blend, old-fashioned oatmeal, sea salt, nutmeg, baking soda, olive oil, maple syrup, apple sauce, fresh bananas, fresh blueberries, extract of fair trade vanilla.
Naturally vegan, dairy & refined sugar-free
The Mindful Muffin (GF)$6.00
Ingredients: very fresh eggs, butternut squash, maple syrup, coconut oil, almond meal, shredded coconut, sea salt, baking soda, baking powder, fresh cranberries, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, cardamom powder.
Naturally grain, gluten, dairy & refined sugar free
More about Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
Blueberry Muffin image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

139 Boston Street, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.45
A classic American blueberry muffin, with Downeast twist - blueberries and Maine Grain Oats from our friends up north.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat flour (wheat, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine moninitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, malted barley flour), Whole Milk, Blueberries, Sugar, Egg, Canola Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Vanilla Extract (Water, Alcohol (35%), Sugar, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Sea Salt
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers

