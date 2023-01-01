Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve omelettes

Main pic

 

Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1

112 North Street Apt 1, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Omelette$13.99
beef, onions and American cheese topped with lettuce,
tomatoes, pickles and homemade thousand island
More about Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
Consumer pic

 

Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Omelette$14.00
Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, Chipotle Brisket Hash, Topped w/ Avocado.
Western Omelette$14.00
Ham, Cheddar Jack, Bell Peppers, and Tomatoes. Topped with Avocado
Scary Uncle Sully Omelette$13.00
Bacon, House Pickled Jalapeños, Swiss, Pepper Jack & Cheddar
More about Ugly Mug Diner - 122 Washington St, Salem, MA 01970

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cheese Pizza

Ravioli

Huevos Rancheros

Pepperoni Pizza

Cake

Pancakes

Turkey Clubs

Veal Parmesan

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (476 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston