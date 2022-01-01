Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
TRUFFLE PESTO SALAMI PIZZA$15.00
Mozzarella, walnut dust, hot honey, arugula.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Vesuvius image

 

Vesuvius

2 Paridise Road, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Pesto Pizza$17.90
SM Pesto Pizza$13.95
More about Vesuvius

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Corn Dogs

Arugula Salad

Tomato Soup

Crab Cakes

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Strawberry Shortcake

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston