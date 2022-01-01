Pesto pizza in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
Avg 4.3
(1322 reviews)
TRUFFLE PESTO SALAMI PIZZA
$15.00
Mozzarella, walnut dust, hot honey, arugula.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Vesuvius
2 Paridise Road, Salem
No reviews yet
LG Pesto Pizza
$17.90
SM Pesto Pizza
$13.95
More about Vesuvius
