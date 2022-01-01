Pies in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|BAKED SEAFOOD PIE
|$29.00
Scallop, shrimp, mussels, mixed fish, Ritz crackers, sherry cream, vegetables, mashed potatoes.
|KEY LIME PIE
|$10.00
(in a jar) vanilla wafer crumbs, whipped cream, toasted coconut
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Classic Key Lime Pie with graham cracker crust. Served with whipped cream and key lime sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|WARM CHOCOLATE COOKIE PIE
|$9.00
Baked cookie dough, ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel, and whipped cream
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
Wafer cookie crust, blueberry sauce, blueberries, lime wheel and whipped cream
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Lobster Pie / Casserole
|$29.75
Tender Lobster meat baked with white wine, butter, fresh herbs and topped with ritz bread crumbs. Served with one side