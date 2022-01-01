Pretzels in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve pretzels
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Fresh baked Bavarian Pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce
Longboards
72 Wharf Street, Salem
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.00
Fresh baked pretzels served with dipping sauces including our popular warm beer cheese.
All Souls Lounge
282 Derby St, Salem
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$7.00
An order of 4 soft turnbuckles, served with your choice of homemade beer cheese or hot honey mustard.
(V) with hot honey mustard