Pretzels in Salem

Salem restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$8.00
Fresh baked Bavarian Pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Pretzel Sticks image

 

Longboards

72 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Fresh baked pretzels served with dipping sauces including our popular warm beer cheese.
More about Longboards
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Sticks$7.00
An order of 4 soft turnbuckles, served with your choice of homemade beer cheese or hot honey mustard.
(V) with hot honey mustard
More about All Souls Lounge

