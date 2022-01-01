Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Prosciutto
Salem restaurants that serve prosciutto
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Prosciutto Rollatine
$15.95
More about Antique Table Salem
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
Avg 4.5
(781 reviews)
PROSCIUTTO
$18.95
TOMATOES SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, PROSCIUTTO, ARUGULA
More about Adriatic Restaurant
