Ravioli in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve ravioli

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$23.95
Cheese Ravioli$17.95
More about Antique Table Salem
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Large Square Ravioli - Frozen 1 lb.$6.99
1 FULL POUND (16 oz.) "Deano's Pasta" Large Square Frozen Pumpkin Ravioli. "Pure pumpkin and a touch of dark brown sugar wrapped in a semolina dough come together to create our delicious pumpkin ravioli"
Lobster Ravioli Black Striped - "Deano's" Frozen 1 lb.$9.99
"Deano's Pasta" Large Frozen Triangle Black Striped Lobster Ravioli.
Lobster is the ingredient! Filled with 100% lobster ravioli with a touch of ricotta. Market fresh lobster wrapped in zebra dough.
Three Cheese Medium Round Ravioli "Deano's Pasta" - 1 Lb. Frozen$6.99
Deano's Pasta Three Cheese Round Ravioli's. "Our three cheese medium round ravioli wrapped in our signature fresh egg semolina dough, is stuffed with ricotta, pecorino romano and parmesan cheese and is always a traditional favorite.
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Adriatic Restaurant image

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI$23.95
HOMEMADE FOUR CHEESE RAVIOLI, MUSHROOMS, ASPARAGUS, PEAS, PINK SAUCE
More about Adriatic Restaurant

