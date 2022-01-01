Ravioli in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Antique Table Salem
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
|Lobster Ravioli
|$23.95
|Cheese Ravioli
|$17.95
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Pumpkin Large Square Ravioli - Frozen 1 lb.
|$6.99
1 FULL POUND (16 oz.) "Deano's Pasta" Large Square Frozen Pumpkin Ravioli. "Pure pumpkin and a touch of dark brown sugar wrapped in a semolina dough come together to create our delicious pumpkin ravioli"
|Lobster Ravioli Black Striped - "Deano's" Frozen 1 lb.
|$9.99
"Deano's Pasta" Large Frozen Triangle Black Striped Lobster Ravioli.
Lobster is the ingredient! Filled with 100% lobster ravioli with a touch of ricotta. Market fresh lobster wrapped in zebra dough.
|Three Cheese Medium Round Ravioli "Deano's Pasta" - 1 Lb. Frozen
|$6.99
Deano's Pasta Three Cheese Round Ravioli's. "Our three cheese medium round ravioli wrapped in our signature fresh egg semolina dough, is stuffed with ricotta, pecorino romano and parmesan cheese and is always a traditional favorite.