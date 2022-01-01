Salmon in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve salmon
Antique Table Salem
26 Congress Street, Salem
|Side Of Salmon
|$13.00
|Salmon
|$24.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|GRILLED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
|HERB ROASTED SALMON
|$27.00
Bacon confit fingerling potatoes, watercress fennel salad, mustard vinaigrette, pecan dust.
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|Potato & Leek Chowder With Smoked Salmon - Pint
|$10.00
Potato & Leek Soup With Smoked Salmon.
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Seafood Broth (shrimp, lobster, fish), Cream, Smoked Salmon, Butter, Leeks, Shallot, Garlic, Lemon, Flour, Sherry, Madeira Wine, Salt & Pepper. One Pint.
|"St. Pure" Smoked Salmon - Orange/Grapefruit Wood Cold Smoked 4oz. (Frozen)
|$8.50
Frozen St. James Smokehouse "Saint Pure Salmon" Florida orange & grapefruit wood smoked vertically sliced salmon. Great for sushi applications. Ingredients: Salmon, salt, brown sugar, Florida orange & grapefruit wood smoke.
|Salmon "Nova Lox" Sliced 4oz.
|$7.99
"Nova Lox" - Thinly Sliced Smoked Salmon from Boston Smoked Fish Co. "Hand cured and smoked over slow-burning oak wood, our Nova Lox allows our exceptionally high quality salmon to shine while also delivering a robust smokiness rarely found on other cold smoked salmon." Gluten & Nitrite Free, Pre-Sliced Brunch Ready, 1100 mg Omega 3's, Ready to Eat and small batch hand crafted. For info and great recipes, visit: BOSTONSMOKEDFISH.COM
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Honey Mustard Glaze and choice of two sides. GF
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
|Salmon Pasta
|$16.00
With Penne, Cream, Peas and Dill
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|SALMON MANGO MAKI 8PC
|$18.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon sashimi & mango salsa, mango sauce
|SALMON WRAP MELT
|$19.00
Pressed cajun salmon in a flour tortilla with mayo, tomato, cheddar cheese, spinach & our own Salem hot sauce. House made chips & coleslaw
|SALMON POKE
|$15.00
Warm sushi rice, pickled watermelon radish, shredded carrots & cucumbers, sesame seasoned edamame beans
Ledger
125 Washington St, Salem
|Roasted Salmon
|$34.00
parsnip purée, charred spring onion romesco, asparagus, gribiche, salmon roe
|Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$22.00
smoked salmon, sous vide eggs, smoked hollandaise, mega-muffin, breakfast potatoes
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Smoked salmon spread Bagel Special
|$5.75
Smoked Salmon spread Spread special!
House-made Salmon spread on a toasted A&J King Bagel.
Add Veggies for an extra special morning or afternoon pick-me up!
Salmon spread: Cream cheese, smoked salmon, horseradish, dill, lemon juice, capers, sour cream, paprika, salt & Pepper.
|Smoked Salmon
Hudson Valley smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers & sprouts on an A&J King toasted bagel.
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
|SALMON
|$26.95
SALMON, ROASTED POTATOES, CAPERS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, LEMON SAUCE