Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve salmon

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of Salmon$13.00
Salmon$24.95
More about Antique Table Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
HERB ROASTED SALMON$27.00
Bacon confit fingerling potatoes, watercress fennel salad, mustard vinaigrette, pecan dust.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato & Leek Chowder With Smoked Salmon - Pint$10.00
Potato & Leek Soup With Smoked Salmon.
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Seafood Broth (shrimp, lobster, fish), Cream, Smoked Salmon, Butter, Leeks, Shallot, Garlic, Lemon, Flour, Sherry, Madeira Wine, Salt & Pepper. One Pint.
"St. Pure" Smoked Salmon - Orange/Grapefruit Wood Cold Smoked 4oz. (Frozen)$8.50
Frozen St. James Smokehouse "Saint Pure Salmon" Florida orange & grapefruit wood smoked vertically sliced salmon. Great for sushi applications. Ingredients: Salmon, salt, brown sugar, Florida orange & grapefruit wood smoke.
Salmon "Nova Lox" Sliced 4oz.$7.99
"Nova Lox" - Thinly Sliced Smoked Salmon from Boston Smoked Fish Co. "Hand cured and smoked over slow-burning oak wood, our Nova Lox allows our exceptionally high quality salmon to shine while also delivering a robust smokiness rarely found on other cold smoked salmon." Gluten & Nitrite Free, Pre-Sliced Brunch Ready, 1100 mg Omega 3's, Ready to Eat and small batch hand crafted. For info and great recipes, visit: BOSTONSMOKEDFISH.COM
More about Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Dinner$29.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon with Honey Mustard Glaze and choice of two sides. GF
Salmon Burger$13.00
Chargrilled, with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
Salmon Pasta$16.00
With Penne, Cream, Peas and Dill
More about Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON MANGO MAKI 8PC$18.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon sashimi & mango salsa, mango sauce
SALMON WRAP MELT$19.00
Pressed cajun salmon in a flour tortilla with mayo, tomato, cheddar cheese, spinach & our own Salem hot sauce. House made chips & coleslaw
SALMON POKE$15.00
Warm sushi rice, pickled watermelon radish, shredded carrots & cucumbers, sesame seasoned edamame beans
More about Finz
Ledger image

 

Ledger

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Salmon$34.00
parsnip purée, charred spring onion romesco, asparagus, gribiche, salmon roe
Salmon Eggs Benedict$22.00
smoked salmon, sous vide eggs, smoked hollandaise, mega-muffin, breakfast potatoes
More about Ledger
Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked salmon spread Bagel Special$5.75
Smoked Salmon spread Spread special!
House-made Salmon spread on a toasted A&J King Bagel.
Add Veggies for an extra special morning or afternoon pick-me up!
Salmon spread: Cream cheese, smoked salmon, horseradish, dill, lemon juice, capers, sour cream, paprika, salt & Pepper.
Smoked Salmon
Hudson Valley smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers & sprouts on an A&J King toasted bagel.
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Adriatic Restaurant image

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON$26.95
SALMON, ROASTED POTATOES, CAPERS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, LEMON SAUCE
More about Adriatic Restaurant
Spitfire Tacos image

 

Spitfire Tacos

105 lafayette, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLTA$7.00
Faroe island salmon, micro greens, bacon, avocado, ranch, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
More about Spitfire Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Shrimp Tempura

Chili

Tzatziki

Margherita Pizza

Crab Cakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Garden Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston